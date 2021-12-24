American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh Sells 34,000 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 34,000 shares of American Manganese stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$23,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,642,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,156,836.76.

Shares of CVE:AMY opened at C$0.60 on Friday. American Manganese Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01.

Get American Manganese alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 target price on American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.