American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives $11.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.