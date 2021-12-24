American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 761,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

