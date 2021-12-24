Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,449 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $109,551,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

FBHS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

