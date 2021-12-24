Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,247 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

