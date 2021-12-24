Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

