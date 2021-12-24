Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $91.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

