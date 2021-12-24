ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $22.91

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $21.68. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 3,276 shares trading hands.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

The company has a market cap of $942.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,696 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

