Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after buying an additional 457,733 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WES opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

