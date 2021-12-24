Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.