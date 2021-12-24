Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,749.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

