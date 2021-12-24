Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,749.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

