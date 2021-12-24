Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

