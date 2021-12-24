Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.33% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 202,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 243,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

