Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 525,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 250,477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $24.86 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

