Allworth Financial LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.75 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

