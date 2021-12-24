Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

