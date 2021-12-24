Allworth Financial LP Acquires 295 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $344,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $119.91 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

