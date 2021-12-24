Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 46.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

