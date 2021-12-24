Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $653.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $643.02 and its 200-day moving average is $654.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

