Alexandra Ford English Buys 38,789 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

