Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.06.

ACI stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

