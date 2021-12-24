Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.64. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 75,065 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.