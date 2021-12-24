Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.64. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 75,065 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
