Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,014. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

