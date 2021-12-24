Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 4.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

