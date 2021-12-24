Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 1,119,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

