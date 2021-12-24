Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 1,119,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.