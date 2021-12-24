AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $114.14

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.14, but opened at $111.07. AGCO shares last traded at $113.54, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

