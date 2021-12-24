Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $219.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.29.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $9,174,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

