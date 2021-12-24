AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

