AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

