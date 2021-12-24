AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 473.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 152,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

