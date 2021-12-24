AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

