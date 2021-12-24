AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,848 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

