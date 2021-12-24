AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.55

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.549 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW opened at $37.62 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.70% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

