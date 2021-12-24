Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

