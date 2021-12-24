Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $48.96 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Adshares has a total market cap of $48.96 million and $3.30 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00188932 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,865 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

