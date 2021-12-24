Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $640.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

