Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. Adagio Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,138,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,094,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

