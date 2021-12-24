Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $349,253.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.24 million and $349,253.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,995.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.43 or 0.08025054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00319400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.90 or 0.00890071 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00074149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00400654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00252744 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

