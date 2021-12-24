Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Purchases $127,500.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.