Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Purchases $127,500.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.
Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.
