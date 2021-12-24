Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ABSI. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ABSI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.67. 352,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,419. Absci has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absci will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

