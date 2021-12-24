Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $139.96 and last traded at $139.89, with a volume of 16258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.99.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

