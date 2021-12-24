AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $34.36. AAR shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 3,139 shares.

The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC increased its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,689,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.76.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

