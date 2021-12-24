$952.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $952.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $941.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE PNR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 711,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

