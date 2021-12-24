89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $55.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

ETNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $269.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,220. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

