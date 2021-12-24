8,460 Shares in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 105,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $705.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

