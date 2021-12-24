$784.84 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $784.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $752.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $669.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,816,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,818,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,696,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.