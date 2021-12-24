$73.29 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $73.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.18 million and the lowest is $66.40 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $313.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $317.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NHI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 173,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.