71,900 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $9,396,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $290,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.43.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 8.14 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 7.46 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 10.69 and a 200 day moving average of 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

