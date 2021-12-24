$70.71 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post sales of $70.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $145.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $86.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.23 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.69 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $66.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 and have sold 6,610 shares valued at $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

